US removes India from currency monitoring list, China stays
The trump administration on Tuesday removed India from its currency monitoring list of major trading partners.
Switzerland is the other nation that has been removed by the US from its currency monitoring list which among others include China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The semi-annual reports suggests that in both Switzerland and India, there was a notable decline in 2018 in the scale and frequency of foreign exchange purchases.