Mumbai, June 12: The Delhi Government issued orders directing all designated coronavirus hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds. The decision was taken in view of the surge in positive cases in the national capital last week.

Also Read | BMC Bans Metropolis Lab From Conducting COVID-19 Tests For 1 Month Over Complaints of Delay in Preparing Reports

According to data on Delhi Corona App, nearly 70 percent of beds are vacant in five COVID-19 designated hospitals run by the Delhi government, whereas in private hospitals, almost all beds are occupied, As of the afternoon on June 11, according to 'Delhi Corona' app, more than 3,000 beds are lying vacant in the five Delhi government-run hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Government renamed 1,018 cities and towns to match their Tamil pronunciation recently. So Mylapore is now Mayilappoor and Tondiarpet will be called Thandaiyaarpettai.

Also Read | Man Reported 'Missing' in Delhi Goes Missing Again in Goa After Testing COVID-19 Positive

The Indian Army on Thursday carried out accurate and effective firing on Pakistani posts across the Line of ConLoC) in retaliation to ceasefire violation

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

.