CBI Registers FIR Against Dr GVK Reddy For Alleged Irregularities of Rs 800 Crores For Development of Mumbai Airport: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020

Mumbai, July 2: Indian National Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi refused to appear for the Chinese application TikTok which has been banned by the Government of India. Earlier on Wednesday, former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi also refused to appear for TikTok.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that India's ban on 59 Chinese apps will boost its sovereignty, integrity and national security, , thus welcoming the move which came amid a stand-off between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty" he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Himachal Pradesh Road&Transportation Corporation would start its bus services with 100 percent seating capacity from today. Nobody would be allowed to stand in buses. Social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization of buses would be made mandatory, said Govind Singh Thakur, Transport Minister.

Goa will open for tourists from today as 250 hotels were granted permission to resume operations. For a tourist to enter Goa, he/she will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within stipulated 48-hrs window or get mandatorily tested in Goa:

