US to provide raw materials required by the Serum Institute of India for the Covishield vaccine

On Sunday, the US announced that it will provide the raw material required by the Serum Institute of India for the Covishield vaccine. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressed deep sympathy following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India. He said, "Spoke today with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the spike in COVID cases in India and we agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of India and we are deploying more supplies and resources:" US President Joe Biden assured that the US is determined to help India in time of need. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in a tweet.