US Presidential Election: Despite small numbers, Indian-Americans can play an outsize role in influencing outcome

By Misha Ketchell

Senator Kamala Harris being picked by Joe Biden as his running mate has put a spotlight on the Indian-American community in the United States.

The interest, in part, stems from her origins: Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a biologist from the Chennai. Her father, Donald Harris, an economist, was from Jamaica. After her parents divorced, her mother raised Kamala Harris and her sister as members of the Black Church. But her mother also took Harris to Hindu temples.

In her memoir Harris writes about her Indian origins.

I am a political scientist of Indian origin who has followed the rising trajectory of Indian-Americans in American politics.

Though Indian-Americans constitute a mere 1.5 percent of the population their impact on American politics can be disproportionate. Indian-Americans are among the wealthiest and most educated of all immigrant groups in the US.

The question is: How exactly do they vote?

Presence in American politics

At four million, Indian Americans are one of the fastest growing immigrant groups in the United States and the second-largest immigrant group after Mexicans.

The community, however, started with modest numbers, owing to severe restrictions on immigration prior to the the passage of the landmark Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

This legislation, that ended immigration on the basis of national origins and prioritised highly skilled workers, led to a dramatic increase of immigration from Asia. A disproportionate segment of those who formed the first wave of migrants were middle class professionals: doctors, educators and managers.

In 1957, Dalip Singh Saund became the first Asian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives, coming from a district in southern California. A naturalised US citizen of Indian heritage, he was subsequently elected for two more terms before he suffered a stroke in 1962 and was too ill to run again.

Indian-Americans were a minority in Saund's constituency, California's 29th District, which includes part of Los Angeles County. Saund pursued a campaign that could overcome widespread suspicion, distrust and even outright hostility toward immigrants from South Asia.

In 2005, another Indian-American, Piyush "Bobby" Jindal, became the second Indian American to be elected to the House of Representatives. In 2011, Pramila Jayapal, became the first Indian-American woman in the US House of Representatives. Today there are five Indian-Americans in Congress, including Kamala Harris in the Senate.

Being a high-earning and educated immigrant group makes Indian-Americans a very attractive pool of potential donors for political campaigns. In the current election season they have emerged as significant donors. Not surprisingly, both Republicans and Democrats make ardent efforts to court them especially in highly contested regions.

Affluent Indian-American vote

Since the days of President Ronald Reagan, the Republican Party had tried a "big tent" strategy, an effort to accommodate people of various political leanings. That, however, is no longer the case, especially under President Trump.

The approach was ostensibly designed to broaden the appeal of the party especially to hitherto marginalised communities and immigrant groups of colour, including those from various developing nations as well as Hispanics.