US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump in debate prep before faceoff with Joe Biden

Washinton, Sep 30: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time tomorrow at 6.30 am Indian Standard Time when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.

A longer, more formal preparation session was set for the afternoon once he arrives in Cleveland. Trump's prep team includes former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign communications strategist Jason Miller, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and communications director Alyssa Farah.

Some other advisers like Dan Scavino and Hope Hicks have also been involved. While Trump is itching to go on the offense against Biden, some aides have encouraged him to adopt a more measured tone -- believing that in many ways the debates are more about Trump vs himself than Biden.

Trump, they argue, should focus more on selling his accomplishments than trying to viciously attack Biden. Some involved with the preparations, though, have encouraged Trump's more aggressive 'counterpunching' side.

Dubbed as the "Super Bowl of American Democracy", Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio -- a key battleground state.

Popular Fox news anchor Chris Wallace would moderate the first debate, which would start at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST). Steve Scully from C-SPAN Networks and Kristen Welker from NBC News would moderate the other two presidential debates on October 15 in Miami (Florida) and October 22 in Nashville (Tennessee), respectively.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, 55, will participate in the only vice-presidential debate, to be hosted by USA Today journalist Susan Page, in Salt Lake City in Utah on October 7.

All the four debates are being organised by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). The debates would be of 90 minutes duration.

In August, the CPD had turned down a request of the Trump campaign for a presidential debate in early September.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani were helping him prepare for the debates. The two were seated in the press briefing room along with the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during the news conference by the president.

Earlier in the day, Trump in a tweet demanded that Biden undergo a drug test before the debate.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" he tweeted.

Responding to a question at the news conference, Trump reiterated his demand that Biden should go for a drug test before the debate. He said he will also do the same.

