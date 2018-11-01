US President Trump's India visit cancelled due to scheduling issue: US Envoy
The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump will not attend India's 2019 Republic Day as the chief guest due to scheduling issue, confirmed US Ambassador to India Kenneth Jester. "It is completely a scheduling issue. Right now there is no Speaker of the House that has even been select", said Ambassador Jester today. President Trump was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral visit during their talks in Washington.