US President Biden briefed on potential IS threat in Afghanistan

Pratyush Kotoky
·2-min read


US President Biden briefed on potential IS threat in Afghanistan
US President Biden briefed on potential IS threat in Afghanistan

22 Aug 2021: US President Biden briefed on potential IS threat in Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden was on Saturday briefed by his national security team on a potential Islamic State (IS) threat in Afghanistan, the White House said. The meeting, held at the White House Situation Room, discussed the evolving security situation and counter-terrorism operation, including against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan. The development comes a week after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Fact: Who attended the meeting?

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the meeting by secure teleconference from Singapore. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairperson Gen. Mark Milley, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, among others, were in attendance.

Details: Amid IS threat, evacuation plan discussed

Further, the meeting discussed evacuation plans and efforts to finalize agreements with third-party countries willing to serve as transit hubs for evacuees. The US has notably been forced to change its evacuation plan to avert the potential IS threat against Americans in Afghanistan. The US Embassy in Kabul also issued a fresh warning, asking Americans not to travel to Kabul airport without prior approval.

Threat: IS desires to target US and its interests abroad

The United States is reportedly concerned that the IS is reconstituting more largely after the Taliban gained control in Afghanistan. The IS has been present in Afghanistan for a while and takes America as its sole enemy. While the group suffered a major blow due to America's repeated air strikes, officials believe sections of the group are still active and can potentially target Americans.

Development: Taliban's framework for new government expected soon

Meanwhile, the Taliban is continuing discussions with Afghan politicians to form an "inclusive government" in the country that is acceptable to all. The framework for the creation of the new government is expected to be announced in the next few weeks, Reuters reported citing Taliban sources. Notably, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah Saturday met with senior leaders of the Taliban.

Taliban takeover: Taliban advanced after US troops withdrawal

The Taliban took control of the Afghanistan government after the US withdrew its troops from the country with the aim to end America's two-decade-long 'War on Terror'. The Taliban advanced quickly, gaining control of several key cities and seizing the capital of Kabul by last Sunday. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country the same day and civilians have also been rushing to scram.

The news article, US President Biden briefed on potential IS threat in Afghanistan appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: Afghanistan: Week after Kabul fell, anti-Taliban forces retake 3 districts
Afghanistan: IAF evacuates 168 from Kabul; flight reaches Delhi
US officials knew Afghanistan could fall to the Taliban
Read more on World by NewsBytes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

    Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

  • CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ideal leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car

    Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

  • Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car

    Washim, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

  • Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Mumbai Cong to take care of 1,224 malnourished kids

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

  • Rajasthan records 14 Covid cases, no death

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • Delhi Police Special Cell arrests sharpshooter of a gang

    New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter who is a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang.

  • Partner | Jim Beam Welcome Sessions Ep 3: José González Returns To Michelberger Hotel

    In the third episode of Jim Beam Welcome Session, Swedish singer-songwriter José González finds himself performing his song “Valle Local” all across his favourite spots in the Michelberger Hotel in Berlin’s music heartland, Fried richshain. Housing unique rooms across its lobbies, the hotel is famous for the warm and welcoming environment that draws musicians from all around the world, conjuring an atmosphere that inspires creativity.

  • Child marriage stopped

    Coimbatore, Aug 20 (PTI): The Social Welfare Department on Friday stopped a child marriage near Pollachi in the district. According to official sources, the marriage of a 14-year-old girl to her relative was to be solemnised at Thippampatti village near Pollachi. On information, the sources said, officials went to the village and stopped the marriage.The officials advised the parents to marry the girl off only after she turns 21 and took their statement in that regard in writing, they said. PTI

  • Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab

    Punjab [Pakistan] August 20 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

  • Rs 11-Crore Bypass-Channel Project Washed Away By Ganga In Varanasi?

    Despite the concerns of river scientists and environmentalists, a 5.3 km long, 45-metre-wide and 6-metre-deep bypass channel came up along the Ganga in Varanasi. The Rs 11-crore project was expected to ease pressure on the ghats. Environmentalists pointed out that a bypass channel in the sand deposition area is not sustainable. They seem to have been proven right

  • Five die as soil collapses during digging of well

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a minor girl, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a well in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

  • 3 narcotic smugglers held on Indo-Nepal border

    Bahraich (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

  • 159 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, another death

    Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 159 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the infection tally to 3,23,951, while one new fatality pushed the death count to 4,401 in the Union Territory, officials said.

  • COVID-19: UP records 26 new cases, 2 deaths

    Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,09,076 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,791 with two fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

  • UK Sanctions Seven Russian Intelligence Agents Over Navalny Poisoning

    An updated version of the sanctions list published on the government website included seven new names and the justification for the asset freeze.

  • Delhi police chief hears grievances of personnel

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday held his first ‘Open House’ to redress the grievances of police personnel.

  • Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy here.

  • LaLiga: Striker Karim Benzema extends Real Madrid deal until 2023

    The versatile 33-year-old forward joined Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and he has racked up an impressive 560 matches for them since.

  • Sonia holds virtual meeting with leaders of 19 opposition parties

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting on Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, amid efforts to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.