US Open women's final: Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys live streaming, TV guide

Can the legacy of Serena Williams and Venus Williams continue in tennis once these two American legends call it a day? Of course, there's a very big chance. This year's US Open 2017 women's tennis final remains a testament to that.

Sloane Stephens, 24, takes on Madison Keys, 22, in the all-important match this Saturday.

The US Open 2017 saw an absence from Serena Williams and the early exits of Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, took the sheen away from the women's tennis competition at the Flushing Meadows this year.

And then, the all-American women's singles semifinals happened and the interest regenerated.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have played just once before, in the second round of Miami in 2015.

"There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens for making the US open finals. These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis. [sic]," wrote the veteran Serena Williams on Twitter.

"What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies!"

While Stephens defeated Venus Williams to reach the final, Madison defeated CoCo Vandeweghe.

US Open 2017 women's final schedule

Date: September 9

Time: 4pm EST, 9 pm BST, 1:30 am IST - Sunday

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium

INDIA: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK, Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player

USA: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel

Live score: Twitter.

