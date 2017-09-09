US Open: Sloane Stephens Crushes Madison Keys in Straight Sets to Win Her Maiden Grand Slam Title

New Delhi: Sloane Stephens became the fifth unseeded woman to win a Grand Slam in the Open era after defeating fellow American Madison Keys in the final of US Open Women’s Singles at Flushing Meadows.

Stephens outplayed 15th seed Keys 6-3, 6-0 in a contest that lasted 61 minutes to clinch the US Open title. The 24-year-old was in fine touch as she dominated throughout the course of the match, winning eight games (including two in the first set) in a row.

Stephens was ranked 957th six weeks ago and now is crowned US Open Champion. She was out of action for 11 months due to a foot injury and made her comeback at Wimbledon.

Both Stephens and Keys were making their Grand Slam final debuts. While Stephens had defeated Venus Williams in the semis while Keys outplayed CoCo Vandeweghe.

Coming back to the final, it was Keys who won the first game in the opening set. However, Stephens broke her serve twice to win the set.

In the second set, Keys was no match for her compatriot as Stephens won all the six games.

“If there’s someone I had to lose to today, I’m glad it’s her. If you told me two months ago I’d be holding a finalist trophy at the US Open, I’d be really happy and proud of myself,” Keys said after the match.

Meanwhile, emotional Stephens looking back at her journey from an injury to title win said: “I had surgery in January and if someone had told me then that I would win the US Open I would have said it was impossible. This journey has been incredible and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“When I was 11 years old my mum took me to an academy and one of the coaches told her that I would be lucky to be a division II player and get a scholarship.

“I don’t think parents get enough credit. Parents, if you kids want to do something enough, don’t give up on them,” she added.