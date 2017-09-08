US Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng Lose Women’s Doubles Semifinals

The fourth-seeded pair of Mirza and Peng raced away to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Martina and Chan bounced back from behind to clinch the opening set 6-4 within 35 minutes

New Delhi: Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng got knocked out of the US Open 2017 after losing 4-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis-Yung-Jan Chan in the women’s doubles semi-final on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded pair of Mirza and Peng raced away to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Martina and Chan bounced back from behind to clinch the opening set 6-4 within 35 minutes.

The second set was neck to neck battle and Hingis-Chan once again bounced back from 1-3 to level the game 4-4 as the Sania-Peng duo missed on many opportunities that came their way. Later, the Indo-Chinese pair were let down by their service at a crucial time and they were broken yet again to trail 5-4 as Hingis-Chan calmly finish off the second game on a similar note.

Sania reached her first Grand Slam semi-final of the 2017 season with Peng after edging past Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-final which lasted one hour and 56 minutes.

Meanwhile, Martina Hingis-Yung-Jan Chan will face the winners from the second semi-final which is between third-seeded Barbora Strycova/Lucie Safarova and Hradecka L / Siniakova K.V