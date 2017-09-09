US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose in Semi-final

India's Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng exited US Open 2017 on Friday after going down 4-6, 4-6 to second seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan in the women's doubles semi-final

India's Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng exited US Open 2017 on Friday after going down 4-6, 4-6 to second seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan in the women's doubles semi-final.

The Indo-Chinese pair started well in but failed to capitalise when required. They were made to pay for their errors by Hingis and her Chinese Taipei partner, who advanced to the final with a straight-sets win.

The fifth seeds had their opponents on the mat several times but failed to kill the point. They had 10 break point opportunities converted just two.

In contrast, Hingis/Chan won seven break point opportunities in total and converted four of them to advance to the summit clash. The Swiss-Taipei team also hit 44 winners to Sania/Peng's 22.

Sania and Peng were 3-1 up in the second lead but failed to hold on to their advantage, which came back to haunt them later in the match.

This was season's best performance for Sania at the Majors as she fell in the third rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon while at the French Open she had made a first round exit.

Sania has played with different partners at the Grand Slams this season. She had started the season by teaming up with Barbora Strycova. They had lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato.

At the Roland Garros, she played with Yaroslava Shvedova and lost to Daria Gavrilova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round.

This season Sania has managed to win only one title -- Brisbane WTA event with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- and ended up finalist in Sydney with Strycova.