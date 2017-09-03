US Open: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Advance to The Round of 16

New Delhi: Tennis Ace Rafael Nadal fought hard to defeat Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 to reach the fourth round at the US Open in New York.

The Spaniard, 31, made a comeback in the match after losing the first set to to outplay Mayer in three hours and 16 minutes.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old Mayer proved a stubborn opponent for Nadal and he won his first ever set against the Spaniard in four meetings between the two via a tiebreak in the opener, which saw a series of aces by the Argentine, while one was recorded at 129mph.

Nadal then converted his 14th break point to lead 4-3 in the second that proved a turning point and the Spaniard went on to take the second 6-3, breaking his opponent again in the ninth game.

Nadal dropped just five more games on his way to a last-16 meeting and the win means that World No 1 advances to a fourth-round showdown against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

In a different match, Roger Federer outplayed Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-3 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament.

Federer, who faced five-set battles in his opening two matches, needed an hour and 46 minutes to beat Lopez. Also, the Swiss maestro made it 13 wins from as many meetings with Lopez.

In comparison, to his previous two games, Federer’s movement was much improved and he made far fewer unforced errors as he set up a last-16 clash with German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

On the other hand, Lopez failed to capitalize on the several chances that he had in the second, and he looked hopeless when Federer broke early in the third.

It was one of the best games for Federer in the tournament as he looked ruthless. The way in which Federer served and moved around the court shows that the world no 3 is in a mood to snatch his 20th major title.

Meanwhile, Nadal and Federer remain on course to meet each other in the semi-finals.