US Open: Nadal to take on Mayer in third round

New York [U.S.A], Sept 1 (ANI): World number one Rafael Nadal will aim to continue his stunning 2017 season when he takes on lucky loser Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in the third round of the US Open here today.

Nadal and Mayer will meet for the fourth time in their ATP Head-to-Head series. The Spaniard has clinched all the games against Mayer so far, with most recently coming at the 2014 French Open where he clinched a 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Earlier, the 15-time Grand Slam champion booked his spot in the third round for a third straight year after surviving a stern test from New York's Taro Daniel.

Nadal bounced back from a set and break down to outplay Daniel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in an exhilarating second-round clash under the lights on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spanish maestro smashed 20 winners and made 24 unforced errors in the first two sets, but he turned around the match to finish with 20 winners to just 11 unforced errors in the third and fourth.

Nadal, who recently returned to the top of the rankings for the fourth time and after almost nine years to the day since he first became No. 1, is seeking to add to his French Open title at Roland Garros in June.(ANI)