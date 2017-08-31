US Open: Mirza, Bopanna to begin their doubles campaign today

New York [U.S.A], Aug 31 (ANI): Tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will begin their US Open campaign on Thursday when they play their respective doubles matches at the Flushing Meadows.

In women's doubles event, the Indo-Chinese duo of Sania and Peng Shuai will take on Croatian professionals Petra Martic and Donna Vekic.

In men's doubles event, Rohan Bopanna along with his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas will cross swords with American couple Bradley Klahn and Scott Lipsky.

Meanwhile, Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia will square off with the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin tomorrow.

Another Indian Divij Sharan pairing with German player Andre Begemann will also play with Spanish brothers Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez on Friday.

In another mixed doubles' clash tomorrow, Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski are all set to lock horns with Finnish-British couple Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson.(ANI)