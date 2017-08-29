US Open: Defending champ Kerber knocked out in first round

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 30 (ANI): In a shocking turn of events, defending US Open champion Angelique Kerber crashed out at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday night after getting beaten by a Japanese teen.

The 19-year-old Naomi Osaka stunned the tournament holder by winning 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour to march into the second round, reports Sport24.

Kerber became the first defending champion in New York to exit in the opening round since Svetlana Kuznetsova faced a similar situation in 2005.

Osaka, ranked 45 in the world, was too powerful for the German, hitting a range of powerful shots all over the Arthur Ashe showcourt as sixth seed Kerber wilted.

Reflecting on her loss, the German player applauded her opponent for playing well and taking some really good chances.

Kerber hasn't won a tournament since triumphing at the US Open 12 months ago, her second career grand slam.

World number 45 Osaka broke in the first game of the second set when her opponent made a mess of a routine backhand, and she continued to pepper the court with winners to hold for 2-0.

Kerber had four break points but failed to convert any as Osaka completed her demolition job to claim her first career victory against a top-10 player. (ANI)