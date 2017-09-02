US Open: Bopanna-Dabrowski to begin mixed doubles campaign

New York [U.S.A], Sept 2 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, along with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, will aim to kickstart their mixed doubles U.S. Open campaign on a winning note when they head into the opening round at the Flushing Meadows later today.

The Indo-Canadian duo will lock horns with the British- Finnish team of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen in the opening round.

It should be noted that the seventh-seeded pair of Bopanna and Dabrowski had won the French Open this year.

Meanwhile, Bopanna suffered a major blow in the men's doubles event as he and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas knocked out of the tournament after slumping to a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini. (ANI)