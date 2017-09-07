US Open 2017, women's semi-finals preview: Venus Williams leads rare all-American charge in last-four

America's best tennis player, Serena Williams, gave birth to a baby girl during the US Open. Ironically, in her absence at the final Grand Slam of the season, four other American women marched into the semi-finals.

Leading the way is six-time Major champion and 37-year-old Venus Williams. Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys continued their remarkable comeback fairytales into the last-four and powerhouse CoCo Vandeweghe completed the all-American semi-final lineup.

This is only the seventh time in the Open Era that four American women have reached the last-four of a Grand Slam and the Star-Spangled Banner will be blaring loudly at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. Here's a look at how the four semi-finalists stack up.

>CoCo Vandeweghe (20) vs Madison Keys (15)

>Head-to-head: Keys leads 2-0

Twenty-two-year-old Keys underwent her second wrist surgery in 10 months after a crushing three-set loss at the French Open in May. In her own words, she described that period as the lowest point in her young career and she was scared if she would never win a tennis match again.

On Thursday, she will play in her second Grand Slam semi-final.

Keys was always marked as a tennis prodigy thanks to her explosive game. However, she struggled to consistently channel her raw power into positive results on the court. It was only under the guidance of three-time Major champion Lindsay Davenport that Keys learnt how to make the most of her weapons. It was with Davenport that Keys made the semi-final at Australian Open in 2015, and now she has matched that feat in New York.

Keys lifted the title at Stanford in the warm-up to US Open with a win over her next opponent Vandeweghe in the final. She lost in the last-16 at Cincinnati to Garbine Muguruza but her impressive results gave her plenty of confidence heading into the final Slam of the season.

Keys made the last-four with three grueling three-set victories over Elise Mertens (first round), Elena Vesnina (third round) and fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina (round-of-16). She handily defeated Kaia Kanepi in the quarters and is now aiming for her maiden Grand Slam final.

Vandeweghe has the rare distinction of beating two World No 1s in 2017 " Angelique Kerber at Australian Open and Karolina Pliskova at US Open. Under the tutelage of Pat Cash, Vandeweghe has added variety to her power game and has adopted a calmer demeanour on court.

The 20th seed is confident to the point of cocky, and believes in attacking on every point. To make it to the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, Vandeweghe defeated compatriot Alison Riske, Ons Jabeur, 10th seed Agnieszka Radwanska, the ever-dangerous Luice Safarova and finally Pliskova.

Her high-risk game and brash approach makes mockery of any kind of momentum, ranking or trends. She can come out firing winners at will, or collapse in a heap of errors. However, at the US Open, she has walked the talk and backed her unapologetic attitude with victories on court.

The clash between Keys and Vandeweghe will be a battle of strength, featuring booming serves and thunderous groundstrokes. The match will be won by a player who holds her nerves better under pressure. Both players have the ammunition to blast anyone off court, it is the execution that will matter.

After never having played each other before in their careers, Keys won both their encounters over the last month and that gives her a massive advantage going into the semi-final.

>Venus Williams (9) vs Sloane Stephens

>Head-to-head: Stephens leads 1-0

Eleven months ago, after losing to Eugenie Bouchard at the Rio Olympics, Stephens withdrew from the US Open due to a left foot injury. A surgery in January forced her to the sidelines and she did not touch a racquet for months at a stretch.

After long period of recuperation, Stephens decided to make her return on grass at Wimbledon, where she lost in straight sets in the first round. She then entered the Washington Open with a protected ranking only to lose again in the first round.

Since then, Stephens has gone on a 13-2 run. This has been the "Summer of Sloane". In her last three tournaments " Toronto, Cincinnati and US Open " she reached the semi-finals. Before Toronto, Stephens ranking had dropped to 934 in the world after a year of inaction. By making the last-four at Flushing Meadows, Stephens has assured that she will be back in the top-35.

