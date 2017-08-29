US Open 2017: Venus, Sharapova Victories Highlight Day 1 Action

Highlights from day one of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday

Highlights from day one of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

0605 ZVEREV DOWNS KING IN STRAIGHT SETS

- Fourth-seed Alexander Zverev had to battle hard in a gruelling first set tiebreak against qualifier Darian King, but the German found his rhythm in time to win their first-round encounter 7-6(9) 7-5 6-4 in just under three hours.

0300 CIBUKKOVA SURVIVES CEPELOVA SCARE

- Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, the women's 11th seed, had a slow start against unseeded compatriot Jana Cepelova, losing the first set in a tiebreak, but fought back to win the match 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2.

0250 SHARAPOVA STORMS PAST HALEP

- Maria Sharapova marked her return to grand slam action with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 first-round victory over second seed Simona Halep in a match that lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes.

- Sharapova extended her head-to-head advantage over world number two Halep to 7-0.

- The 30-year-old Russian, who returned from a 15-month doping ban in April, recorded her first victory over a top 10 player since beating Petra Kvitova in the Fed Cup final in November 2015.

0016 WOZNIACKI MARCHES INTO ROUND TWO

- Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her campaign with a 6-1 7-5 first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.

- Two-times runner-up Wozniacki aims to go one better on her 11th appearance at the Flushing Meadows.

2235 QUERREY EASES PAST SIMON

- American Sam Querrey booked a place in the second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-4 victory over France's Gilles Simon.

- Querrey, who reached his first grand slam semi-final at Wimbledon earlier this year, registered 31 winners and claimed 20 off 27 points at the net on his way to victory.

2215 MULLER KNOCKS OUT TOMIC

- Wimbledon quarter-finalist Gilles Muller fired 27 aces on his way to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 first-round victory over Australian Bernanrd Tomic.

2150 HOME FAVOURITE VENUS SURVIVES KUZMOVA SCARE

- Ninth seeded American Venus Williams beat Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 3-6 6-2 to reach the second round.

- Twice champion Venus preserved her personal record of never losing in the opening round of the U.S. Open in 19 appearances.

2125 STEPHENS EASES PAST VINCI

- American Sloane Stephens reached the second round with a 7-5 6-1 win over 2015 finalist Roberta Vinci of Italy.

2105 SHAPOVALOV OFF TO FLYING START

- Canadian Denis Shapovalov beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 6-2 in the first round to claim his first ever grand slam main draw win.

2015 KRUNIC STUNS KONTA

- Serbian Aleksandra Krunic fought back from a set down to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over seventh seeded Briton Johanna Konta.

- Wimbledon semi-finalist Konta struggled to find her touch for the majority of the match, landing only 45 percent of her first serves. She also finished with a disappointing tally of 42 unforced errors.

1945 AMERICAN ISNER THROUGH

- Big-serving American John Isner fired 22 aces on his way to a 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 first-round victory over France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

- Isner will meet South Korean Chung Hyeon in the second round.

1940 CILIC ADVANCES TO ROUND TWO

- Fifth seed Croatian Marin Cilic beat American Tennys Sandgren 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3.

- Cilic, the 2014 winner, recorded 55 winners and 57 unforced errors to seal a victory after two hours and 47 minutes.

1930 TSONGA STORMS PAST COPIL

- Eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga produced 38 winners to claim a 6-3 6-3 6-4 first-round victory over Romania's Marius Copil.

- The 32-year-old Tsonga has struggled at the last two grand slam events, losing in the first round at Roland Garros before a third round exit at Wimbledon.

1910 KUKUSHKIN KNOCKS OUT FERRER

- Kazakh qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin beat twice semi-finalist and 21st seed David Ferrer 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1.

1820 AMERICAN WILDCARD KENIN UPSETS DAVIS

- American Sofia Kenin upsets 32nd seed Lauren Davis 7-5 7-5.

- The 18-year-old wild card reached the second round of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

1647 KVITOVA BATTLES PAST JANKOVIC

- Petra Kvitova beat Serbian Jelena Jankovic 7-5 7-5 to reach the second round.

- The 13th seeded Czech has reached the second round of all three grand slams she has played since returning to action in May, following a lengthy injury layoff.

1620 MUGURUZA EASES PAST LEPCHENKO

- Third-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0 6-3 to reach the second round.

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS