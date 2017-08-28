US Open 2017: Tennis live streaming, TV coverage, full schedule and preview

Five of the top-10 Men's singles stars will not be taking part in US Open 2017, starting Monday, August 28 in New York.

Defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic have ended their seasons early while Andy Murray (hip), Kei Nishikori (wrist) and Milos Raonic (wrist) have all joined the injury bandwagon, taking the sheen out of the season's last Grand Slam event.

However, Flushing Meadows is gearing up for an epic showdown between newly-crowned world number one Rafael Nadal and world number three Roger Federer, who starts as favourite to win his sixth US Open crown.

Federer has been phenomenal this season, winning two major titles already -- Australian Open and Wimbledon. His record win-loss on hard-courts this season is awe-inspiring (24-2).

The 36-year-old stunned quite a few when he started dictating terms in the early-season hard-court swing as he went on to win the Australian Open, beating Nadal in a blockbuster final and followed it up with his third Sunshine Double.

On the other hand, Nadal has been scripting his own history this season as he is back on top of the world after having a dream run on the dirt, in which he won four titles, including the French Open.

However, the two giants won't be meeting in the final in New York as they have been drawn in the same half. Nadal though does not even want to face Federer in a potential semi-final clash.

"It sounds very good, but the real thing is I'd prefer to play against another player, an easier one if it's possible," Nadal said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

"Of course I understand that it is going to be great for our history. It is true that we played in all Grand Slam finals. But anyway, meeting him here in semi-finals, if that happens that will be something great and amazing."

Notably, Nadal will open his campaign against unseeded Dusan Lajovic while Federer begins his hunt for a third Grand Slam title this year against 19-year-old local hope Frances Tiafoe.

