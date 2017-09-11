US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys' camaraderie was most heartwarming part of women's final

The 2017 US Open women's singles final was far from a classic. Unseeded Sloane Stephens needed only 60 minutes to win 6-3, 6-0 over 15th seed Madison Keys. It was the first Grand Slam final for both American women but the occasion seemed to have gotten the better of 22-year-old Keys as she hit 30 unforced errors " Stephens made just six " to make the final a one-sided affair.

But the moments that followed after the final point was hit were what made this final memorable. Stephens was momentarily stunned after Keys hit a final forehand wide on match point, before she realised that she had won the title.

Stephens rushed to the net and enveloped Keys in a big hug. Keys dissolved into tears, perhaps thinking about her underwhelming performance, but Stephens hugged her tighter and uttered words of consolation. The long hug between two long-time friends was an emotional, heartwarming moment for everyone watching.

While the crowd waited for the trophy ceremony to start, Stephens walked over to Keys' side of the court and sat beside her. She kept trying to cheer Keys up, cracking jokes and making silly faces. Soon, the two were chatting away and laughing their heads off, oblivious to the eyes of the world upon them.

While such camaraderie after a big match isn't unprecedented " Italians Flavia Pannetta and Roberta Vinci shared a similar moment together after their US Open final in 2015 and sisters Serena Williams and Venus has always had warm embraces after their matches " their friendship and strong bond was truly reflected in the few minutes after the match.

"Sloane is truly one of my favorite people and to get to play her was really special. Obviously I didn't play my best tennis today and was disappointed," Keys said during the presentation ceremony. "But Sloane, being the great friend that she is, was very supportive. And if there's someone I have to lose to today, I'm glad it's her."

Stephens mirrored Keys' words in her winning speech and said she wished the match could have been a draw.

"Maddie's one of my bestest friends on tour, if not my best friend on tour. To play her here, honestly I wouldn't have wanted to play anyone else, but for us both to be here is such a special moment. I told her I wish there could be a draw because I wish we could have both won," said the 24-year-old Stephens.

"But I think that if it was the other way around that she would do the same for me and I'm going to support her no matter what and I know she's going to support me no matter what. So to stand with her here today is incredible and that's what real friendship is."

We live in a world when the prevailing myth is that women just can't be friends with each other, and the media often loves to play up the rivalries between female athletes. The support and respect that Stephens and Keys showed each other was a refreshing change from the usual narratives of fights and cut-throat competition between the WTA players.

Through their simple words and gestures, they sent out an uplifting message of strength and mutual admiration. For everyone watching " especially young fans and players " it was an inspiring event. Not only had both the Americans staged brilliant comebacks by reaching the final " Stephens had been sidelined for 11 months and had a foot surgery in January while Keys had two wrist surgeries in 2017 " they epitomised perseverance.

The moving post-match ceremony was interspersed with moments of pure joy and comic relief. Stephens, when presented with her prize money of $3.7 million, she reacted with wide-eyed shock and giddily held on to Keys' arm. She exclaimed, "That's a lot of money " oh my god!" Keys jokingly grabbed the check and twice said, "I'll hold it for you."

If Stephens generated a few laughs in the trophy presentation, her post-match press conference was downright hilarious (and a must-watch). When asked if winning her first Grand Slam inspired her to win more, she replied, "Of course, girl, did you see that check that that lady handed me? Man, if that doesn't make you want to play tennis, I don't know what will!"

