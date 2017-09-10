US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens' glorious comeback with maiden Grand Slam victory hailed by Twitterati

Sloane Stephens clinched her maiden Grand Slam at US Open 2017 picking apart Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to her win.

Sloane Stephens ascended to the summit of American tennis on Saturday after claiming her maiden Grand Slam crown at US Open. She did it in emphatic fashion with a 6-3, 6-0 vanquishing of her close friend and compatriot Madison Keys.

After being off tour for 11 months because of a surgery on her left foot, the 24-year-old made an enthralling comeback to become only the second unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.

And expectedly, there was a torrent of plaudits and congratulatory tweets from tennis stars, former and current, and various celebrities. It didn't take long for Keys to wish her long-time friend.

So happy for my friend sloanestephens today. Hope we have many more of these days in the future https://t.co/T591voTQKM " Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 10, 2017

A variety of WTA stars - past and present - congratulated the champion.

Congrats @SloaneStephens & @Madison_Keys. You've both come a long way. Proud to see you play in the #usopen final, your 1st of many to come. pic.twitter.com/JeB0hGjad0 " Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2017

@SloaneStephens congratulazioni BELLA!!!! I'm so happy for you " Flavia Pennetta (@flavia_pennetta) September 9, 2017

Wow @SloaneStephens! So happy for you! " Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017

An exhibition of class and humanity from @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys ... you've made us all proud ! " andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2017

GirlsSpecial day for you both!Congratulations @SloaneStephens @Madison_Keys It hurts now,but you MUST be proud for this ¤ï¸#usopen pic.twitter.com/L74QwKpkS0 " Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) September 9, 2017

@SloaneStephens no words needed. You've come so far!! " Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 9, 2017

A to the new @usopen #champion @SloaneStephens for the most incredible comeback in sport history. Let's not forget @Madison_Keys Both are pic.twitter.com/l3T6zoEmmL " Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) September 9, 2017

Incidentally, the only other unseeded women to win US Open in the Open era was Kim Clijsters.

Sloane Stephens and her favorite player Kim Clijsters. Has to be proud of the athleticism Sloane displayed all tournament. #usopen pic.twitter.com/5OCd5kLGXN " WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 9, 2017

Stephens and Keys shared a long embrace and a few laughs after the match.

The warm, deep, 10 second plus hug and embrace, from a tearful Madison Keys to her dear friend Sloane Stephens #usopen pic.twitter.com/DknQmcRhnV " Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 9, 2017

The match was blah but this trophy presentation is the best I've ever seen! Moving, funny & great sportsmanship. Congrats Sloane Stephens! " Miriam Dubois (@dubois_miriam) September 9, 2017

When Stephens was presented with her $3.7 million winner's check, she grabbed Keys' arm, as if to stop herself from fainting at the sum.

The hilarious reactions from Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys when check time came #usopen pic.twitter.com/8nR0BD85fI " Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 9, 2017

In 7 years on tour, Sloane Stephens made $4,519,709. Her US Open winner's check today is $3,700,000. pic.twitter.com/zhylGzc5E6 " Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2017

One of the more heart-warming moments on an emotional night was when Stephens took time to thank the one person who supported her the most throughout her career. Her mother, Sybil Smith.

Tears in my eyes when you talked about mama pic.twitter.com/RcPeCdTvEk " Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017

That embrace between Sloane and Madison at the net brought tears to my eyes. As did the one between Sloane and her mother #USOpen " Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 9, 2017

Sloane Stephens' remarkably rapid rise from a ranking of 957th in early August to U.S. Open champion on Saturday began with the slow work of coming back from surgery on her left foot.