    US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens' glorious comeback with maiden Grand Slam victory hailed by Twitterati

    FP Sports
    Sloane Stephens clinched her maiden Grand Slam at US Open 2017 picking apart Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to her win.

    Sloane Stephens ascended to the summit of American tennis on Saturday after claiming her maiden Grand Slam crown at US Open. She did it in emphatic fashion with a 6-3, 6-0 vanquishing of her close friend and compatriot Madison Keys.

    After being off tour for 11 months because of a surgery on her left foot, the 24-year-old made an enthralling comeback to become only the second unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.

    And expectedly, there was a torrent of plaudits and congratulatory tweets from tennis stars, former and current, and various celebrities. It didn't take long for Keys to wish her long-time friend.

    A variety of WTA stars - past and present - congratulated the champion.

    Incidentally, the only other unseeded women to win US Open in the Open era was Kim Clijsters.

    Stephens and Keys shared a long embrace and a few laughs after the match.

    When Stephens was presented with her $3.7 million winner's check, she grabbed Keys' arm, as if to stop herself from fainting at the sum.

    One of the more heart-warming moments on an emotional night was when Stephens took time to thank the one person who supported her the most throughout her career. Her mother, Sybil Smith.

    Sloane Stephens' remarkably rapid rise from a ranking of 957th in early August to U.S. Open champion on Saturday began with the slow work of coming back from surgery on her left foot.

    A variety of celebrities from Hollywood, TV and music industry extended their felicitations.

