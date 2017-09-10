    US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens showcases her comic talent in hilarious post-match press conference

    AFP
    Here are five highlights from Sloane Stephens' entertaining news conference after her US Open victory.

    >New York: Sloane Stephens won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, beating fellow American WTA 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

    She then conducted a news conference which will go down as one of the more entertaining in the sport's history.

    Here's a look at Stephens in full flow in New York:

    >On night before final

    "I was literally in my room twiddling my thumbs, like, looking at, like " I literally was looking at car reviews last night on Auto Trader, like literally. That's how bored I was. I didn't have anything to do."

    >On her college studies

    "First of all, I'm totally not going to graduate. I haven't done any work for two weeks. I don't think I'm going to make it. My graduation date is December 14th, but I don't think that's going to happen. My professors actually texted me, so maybe they'll let me, you know, slide."

    >On only six unforced errors

    "Shut the front door. I don't think that's ever happened to me before. Oh, my God. That's a stat. Snaps for me."

    >On wanting another Slam win

    "Of course, Girl. Did you see that check that lady handed me? Like, yes. Man, if that doesn't make you want to play tennis, I don't know what will. Man."

    >On her trophy ceremony

    "I was worried about like my boob sweat. Because I was, like, this is a picture they are probably going to use and I look terrible. That's what I remember most about the picture. Sorry." View More