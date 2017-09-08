US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens Knocks Out Venus Williams, Progresses to Maiden Grand Slam Final

Stephens, becomes the 14th unseeded player to qualify for a major final in the Open era and only the fourth at the US Open

New Delhi: Sloane Stephens defeated veteran Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 to make it to the US Open final. With it, the world No. 83, Stephens, becomes the 14th unseeded player to qualify for a major final in the Open era and only the fourth at the US Open.

Stephens will face either CoCo Vandeweghe or Madison Keys in what will be her first Grand Slam final.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling, what it took to get here, just the journey I’ve been on … I have no words,” an emotional Stephens said after the match.

“When I started my comeback, if someone had told me I would have made two semi-finals and a grand slam final, I would have just passed out, which I’m ready to do now. I don’t even know how I got here. Just hard work,” she added.

Meanwhile, that is end of Venus Williams’ US Open 2017 campaign.

The veteran after going down in the opening set bounced back in style to take the subsequent set. However, in the deciding set, she could not outplay her compatriot and lost the match. The deciding set was more of a see-saw battle with the 24-year-old Stephens prevailing in the end.