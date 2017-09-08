US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng defeat Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova to reach semis

Mirza and Peng will meet the winner of the quarter-final clash between HA Chan of Taipei and S Zhang of China and the Taipei-Swiss pair of Y. Chan and Martina Hingis for a place in the final.

>New York: Indian star Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng entered the women's doubles semi-finals of the US Open tennis tournament with a straight sets win over Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic here on Thursday.

The fourth seeded Sino-Indian pair needed an hour and 56 minutes to carve out a 7-6, 6-4 victory over their fifth seeded opponents in the quarter-finals.

Mirza and Peng will meet the winner of the quarter-final clash between HA Chan of Taipei and S Zhang of China and the Taipei-Swiss pair of Y. Chan and Martina Hingis for a place in the final.

The seventh seeded Czech pair of L. Hradecka and K. Siniakova will take on third seeded compatriots L. Safarova and B. Strycova in the other semi-final. View More