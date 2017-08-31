US Open 2017: Roger Federer's first-round five-set battle brings his fitness under the spotlight

Roger Federer still has to battle it out for six more best-of-five matches. He needs his back and confidence to hold up if he wants to win a third Grand Slam in 2017.

Roger Federer had a strange start to the 2017 US Open " in his opening game against 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, he committed four unforced errors to get broken.

What followed was an even stranger match as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was stretched to five sets in the opening round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since his debut against Peter Wessels in 2000. Federer eventually prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes in a topsy-turvy encounter that raised further doubts about Federer's chances for an unprecedented sixth US Open title in the Open era.

The Swiss ace has been enjoying a season of resurgence, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon along with three other titles. But during the Montreal final against Alexander Zverev, his back injury flared up, which forced Federer to skip the Cincinnati Masters.

In the first set against Tiafoe, Federer appeared to be still hampered by that back injury as he looked stiff on points and wasn't bending too much on his serves. Tiafoe, on the other hand, started off with some fearless, explosive hitting that helped him clinch the first set in 38 minutes.

The Maryland native used his booming forehand to bully Federer from one end of the court to another. The No 3 seed's movement was slow and labored in the opening stages of the match but he found his groove as the match wore on.

Federer bounced back in the second set and broke in the fourth game after putting the American under pressure on his serve. His backhand started clicking and he raced away with sets two and three, breaking his opponents serve twice in each set.

Just when it looked like the 36-year-old had the match under his control, the momentum swung once again. Tiafoe started playing with a lot of freedom, and returned his shots with extra depth and bite. He broke when Federer was serving at 1-2 and then closed the set 6-1 in just 24 minutes.

It was in the deciding set that the match came alive under the roof in front of a boisterous crowd. Tiafoe was serving at 1-2, 30-40 when Federer rushed in towards the net and ripped a backhand winner down the line to break the American's serve. Federer held on to the advantage over the next four games and was serving for the match at 5-3. Tiafoe saved a match point and then pulled off a ridiculous down the line forehand winner off a poor Federer-approach shot. He had broken for 5-4 and the crowd went wild on their feet.

However, there was one final twist left in the match. Tiafoe went down 0-30 after two careless forehands and then on match point, dumped another forehand into the net to hand Federer the win. Even though the match went to five sets, it took seven minutes fewer than the epic Maria Sharapova-Simona Halep first round from Day 1.

The match ebbed and flowed, but failed to turn into a tense thriller. Federer ended the match with 41 winners and 56 unforced errors; Tiafoe had 23 and 49 respectively " these stats reflect that the match wasn't of the highest quality, and in the end Federer did well enough on the points that really mattered to escape.

After the match, Federer attributed his poor start to rustiness and blamed a lack of preparation, and not his back.

"I really struggled early on," Federer said in his post-match press conference. "I think Frances connected well. I just really kind of lost my footing sometimes. My eye wasn't working. I was misjudging distance. I think I was also being a bit cautious with my movement."

"I don't think I had the preparation I was hoping to get," Federer explained. "Since Montreal, focus has been more on the back, making sure I can play the tournament rather than being well-prepared. I always knew I was going to come in feeling rusty or not great. I was hoping to start better."

Even though Federer said he was feeling great physically, the five-set struggle did bring up concerns about his fitness. In his age-defying return this season, Federer has made the most of a pragmatic approach to tournaments and paced them out to achieve the best results possible. The back trouble at Montreal put a spanner in the works and ended up jarring his preparation.

