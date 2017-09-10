US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal overwhelms Kevin Anderson to claim year's 2nd grand slam

New York [U.S.A.], September 11 (ANI): An appropriate finishing kick for his 16th grand slam, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal literally overwhelmed Kevin Anderson, and the world alike, when he did not face a single break point and lost only 15 points on his serve in the final match, to win his third US Open title here.

Nadal claimed his second grand slam title of the year - having won the French Open in June - beating No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, here.

Nadal now has won at least two grand slam tournament titles in a season for the fourth time in his career.

Nadal further solidified his standing as the world's No. 1 male player and trails only Roger Federer.

An exceptional performance from start to finish, Nadal has been impeccable this tournament.

At the presentation, Anderson opened with words of congratulations for Nadal.

"I know we're the same age but I feel like I've been watching you my whole life," The Guardian quoted Anderson, as saying.

Anderson thanked the USTA, Brad and the University of Illinois tennis team and all the fans who have supported him these two weeks.

"I'll keep fighting like you always taught me and I'll be back," he added. (ANI)