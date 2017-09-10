US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson's path to the Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows

Here's a close look at how Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson made it to the men's singles final of US Open 2017.

Rafael Nadal will hope to claim his 16th Grand Slam title against Kevin Anderson, who will attempt to win his first, when the two meet in the final of the US Open on Sunday.

Nadal won the French Open in June and a victory will give him two Grand Slam titles in the same year for the fifth time in his career and the first since 2013, when he won the last of his two US Open titles.

It's Nadal's fourth appearance in the final of the American tournament but first that won't be against Novak Djokovic.

Anderson is ranked 32nd, the lowest-ranked Grand Slam finalist since No 38 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open and the lowest at the US Open since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African and consequently there may not be many reasons to expect Anderson to beat the Spaniard.

But there is still a match to be contested, and three sets to be won (at least), and an Anderson victory would not be the first time an unheralded tennis player managed to beat a presumably unbeatable one.

So, let's take a look at how Nadal and Anderson made it to the final of US Open 2017.

>Rafael Nadal

>Round 1 vs Dusan Lajovic

Nadal dismissed Dusan Lajovic 7-6(6), 6-2, 6-2 to ease into the second round. The 21-year-old, chasing a first US Open win, showed no sign of nerves, using his stylish groundstrokes to grab the early break on the way to 4-2 lead, the four games as many as he won in his only other meeting with Nadal, a round of 16 loss at the 2014 French Open.

But a steely Nadal found his comfort zone, breaking back at 5-5 to force the opener to a tiebreak that he took 8-6.

A ruthless Nadal delivered the young Serb another tennis lesson, breaking his opponent at the first opportunity in the second and third sets to improve his record in first round US Open matches to 13-0.

>Round 2 vs Taro Daniel

Nadal came from behind to dispatch underdog Taro Daniel of Japan 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd at the US Open on Thursday.

Despite playing a marathon five-setter the day before, 121st ranked Daniel looked the fresher of the pair at the outset of the match, breaking Nadal to take a 5-4 advantage when the Spaniard dumped a forehand into the net.

He eventually won the set and appeared poised to deliver a massive upset.

But Nadal soon found the accuracy that had eluded him in the first set and his booming serve proved too much for the exhausted 24-year-old, who is now 0-6 against top 20 opponents in his career.

>Round 3 vs Leonardo Mayer

Nadal ran into a spot of bother before crushing Argentine Leonardo Mayer and booking his place in the last 16 with a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory. Mayer played some steely tennis in the first set, hitting neat and powerful shots to stave off six break points and force a tiebreak, in which the Argentine was always in control.

Nadal hung on, facing two break points in the fourth game of the second set. Two massive shots saved him and he got to level for 2-2 as he let out a huge 'Vamos', raising his clenched fist towards the crowd.

Nadal played tighter to finally take the first break of the match and move 3-2 up when his opponent sent a forehand wide. The Spaniard went on to win seven successive points to set up three set points and on the third, he levelled the contest with a jaw-dropping dipping passing shot.

Normal service resumed as Nadal won his seventh successive game to open up a 3-0 lead in the third set. Mayer briefly threatened a comeback when he pulled a break back for 5-3 in the fourth set but Nadal served it out at 5-4 with Mayer sending a forehand long on match point.

>Round 4 vs Alexandr Dolgopolov

Nadal dispatched Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 with a powerful display to reach the quarter-finals in just one hour, 41 minutes.

Nadal dominated all facets of Monday's match, never dropping a service game and committing only 11 unforced errors while racking up 23 winners and breaking Dolgopolov six times.

The onslaught was too much for the unseeded Dolgopolov, who was never comfortable enough to unleash his unconventional game that features unexpected drop shots and bold net approaches.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian looked helpless against the Spaniard's dominant serve, which was boosted by courts made faster due to sunny conditions at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

