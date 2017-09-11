    US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal hailed by Twitterati as 'best Spanish athlete' after claiming 16th Grand Slam title

    Rafael Nadal overwhelmed Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open at Flushing Meadows. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to his win.

    Rafael Nadal earned his third US Open championship and the 16th Grand Slam title of his career with an easy 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson.

    Nadal entered the 2017 Grand Slam season having not even appeared in a Grand Slam final for over two years, let alone winning a title. Now he ends it having reasserted himself, capped by a US Open final that shaped up as quite a mismatch.

    Nadal and Anderson have known each other since they were 12 years old.

    But much like Nadal's 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win against Wawrinka at Roland Garros this year, the beauty of the US Open final was not in its competitiveness " not by a long shot " but in an appreciation for one participant's absolute superiority.

    The World No 1 embraced his new trophy with a trademark love bite. After all, who wouldn't want to sink one's teeth into it after a sweet, sweet Grand Slam victory.

    The fact that Nadal and Swiss great Roger Federer had swept all the Grand Slams in the year was not lost on many.

    He may not have faced top names en route to his 16th Grand Slam win, but given the quality of his performance at New York, it's safe to say that the Spanish maestro has truly turned back the clock. And in some style at that.