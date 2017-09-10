US Open 2017: Martina Hingis wins 25th Grand Slam title with doubles victory

New York [U.S.A.], September 11 (ANI): Martina Hingis has secured her 25th career Grand Slam title even as she, along with partner Chan Yung-Jan, won the US Open women's doubles title 6-3 6-2 against Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

Hingis and Chan were in total control of the match since the beginning, never facing a break point, and disposed of the Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova in straight sets - 6-3, 6-2 - at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

A day before, Hingis won the mixed doubles title at the Flushing Meadows with Britain's Jamie Murray.

Hingis has now won five Grand Slam singles titles, seven in mixed doubles and 13 in doubles, in the 21 years since scooping her first major title in the 1996 Wimbledon doubles.

This was also Chan's first Grand Slam title ever, after twice being a women's doubles runner-up, as well as a one-time mixed doubles finalist. (ANI)