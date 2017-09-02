US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova survives scare to beat Zhang Shuai in thrilling third round tie

>New York: Karolina Pliskova saved a match point to defeat China's Zhang Shuai on Saturday and reach the US Open last 16, hanging on to her World No 1 spot in the process.

Top seed Pliskova, the runner-up in 2016, triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 but the lanky Czech was forced to save a match point in the 10th game of the second set and recover from a break down in the decider.

"I was match point down and I thought I haven't tried many forehand winners down the line. That's what I did. I may not have got another chance," said the 25-year-old.

"She got tight at the end of the second set, so I just waited for my chances."

Had she lost on Saturday, Pliskova would also have been guaranteed to lose her World No 1 ranking to either Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza or Elina Svitolina, both of whom are still in the tournament.

Pliskova will next face either Jennifer Brady of the United States or Monica Niculescu of Romania.

In early men's third round matches, Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem defeated France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to make the last 16 for the third time in four years.

Thiem took his record to 6-0 over Mannarino to set-up a last 16 duel with either 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agiut.

Germany's Phillip Kohlschreiber eliminated Australia's John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 and will face Roger Federer if the Swiss star sees off Spain's Feliciano Lopez later Saturday.

Kohlschreiber has a 0-11 record aganst Federer.

"I hope Feli wins," smiled the 33-year-old German.

Meanwhile, controversial Italian Fabio Fognini was kicked out of the US Open for making foul-mouthed comments to a female umpire in his first-round match.

The 30-year-old lashed out at Louise Engzell with a series of ugly mysogynistic insults during his loss to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia.

Fognini and compatriot Simone Bolelli had reached the third round of the men's doubles but tournament organizers have now axed him from the event.

Fognini, the World No 26, was also fined $24,000.

Later Saturday, World No 1 Rafael Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion, attempts to make the fourth round in New York for a ninth time when he faces Argentine lucky loser, Leonardo Mayer.

Nadal has a 3-0 career record over the World No 59 Mayer, who took the place of injured Milos Raonic in the main draw.

Five-time champion Federer faces Lopez boasting a 12-0 record over the 31st seed, who is playing in a 16th straight US Open and 63rd successive Grand Slam.

Federer, bidding for a record sixth title in New York, has struggled in the first week, needing back-to-back five-setters to defeat Frances Tiafoe and Mikhail Youzhny.

Russia's Andrey Rublev, who knocked out seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, aims to become the second teenager in the last 16 when he tackles Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia. View More