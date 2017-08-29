US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova outclasses Magda Linette to ease into 2nd round on soggy Day 2

World No 1 Karolina Pliskova eased into the US Open second round with a no-nonsense 6-2 6-1 victory over Poland's Magda Linette as rain began to fall at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The Czech, who will next face Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg or American qualifier Nicole Gibbs, outclassed her 72nd-ranked opponent after the roof on Arthur Ashe was closed just before the second set.

Pliskova, who reached the US Open last year, broke twice in the opening set to take a commanding lead with a fine backhand passing shot as Linette struggled on serve.

After fighting off six break points in the fifth game of the second set, Pliskova rolled on to prevail on her first match point with a second-serve ace.

"I felt a little bit nervous walking on this court, especially after last year and the memories I have here," said Pliskova.

Fellow Czech Barbora Strycova also advanced quickly to the second round. The No 23 seed beat Misaki Doi of Japan 6-1, 6-3.

Play was suspended by rain on all courts except Arthur Ashe Stadium where US Open will continue as scheduled, with defending champion Angelique Kerber set to begin her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina won the first set 6-0 against Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic in less than a half-hour. But Sinakova fought back to take it to the second-set tie-break before play was suspended due to rain.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko too had some trouble getting past Spain's Lara Arruabarrena as play was suspended with the Latvian leading 6-2, 1-6, 3-1.

With inputs from agencies View More