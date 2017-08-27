US Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza favourites in packed women's field

The US Open promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling ride in the women's section with as many as eight players in contention for the WTA top spot.

The final Grand Slam of the year gets under way on 28 August in New York, and it promises to be one of the most dramatic events in recent time. Like the Big Apple, the US Open has a chaotic, flashy and electric vibe " the night sessions under lights, the flamboyant outfits and the gruelling hard courts make for a thrilling two weeks.

While the French Open and Wimbledon were unpredictable and open because there were no clear-cut favourites, the US Open's intrigue stems from a very strong field on the women's side. Each of the top six seeds has a case for them to be considered as a genuine contender. And to add to the drama, there is an eight-way battle for the WTA top spot at the final Slam of the season. Here's a deep dive into the women's draw, with predictions for who could emerge from each quarter:

>Top quarter

Karolina Pliskova heads the top quarter of the women's draw. The Czech player made the final of the US Open in 2016 with gutsy wins over Venus and Serena Williams and then followed that up with the most consistent 12 months on the tour that saw her clinch the World No 1 ranking.

Pliskova opens her campaign against Magda Linette of Poland but shouldn't face much trouble in her opening week. Zhang Shuai, who made the Australian Open quarters in 2016, and France's Kristina Mladenovic are her potential opponents in the third and fourth rounds respectively. Mladenovic had a brilliant run in the first six months but has faded away since the French Open.

The second-highest seed in Pliskova's quarter is 2004 US Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, who is seeded eight. The Russian made the quarters in Cincinnati in the North American hard court season, but has a tricky draw to tackle in New York.

Kuznetsova faces the dangerous Marketa Vondrousova in her opening round, and also has 26th seed Anett Kontaveit, former No 5 Lucie Safarova, big-serving CoCo Vandeweghe and the crafty Agnieszka Radwanksa looming in her section. If Kuznetsova makes it through to the quarter-final, we may be treated to yet another three-set thriller between Pliskova and her.

>First round match to watch out for: Safarova vs Kontaveit

>Semi-finalist prediction: Pliskova

>Second quarter

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina and defending champion Angelique Kerber sit on opposite ends of the second quarter. Svitolina is enjoying a breakthrough year this season with five titles to her name, and after winning the warm-up event in Toronto, she is definitely one of the favourites at the Flushing Meadows.

However, Svitolina has struggled to translate her incredible form from the WTA events to the Grand Slams. She made the quarters at the French Open this year, but has failed to reach the second week of the hard court Majors in her career. Standing between her and a fourth-round appearance are Daria Gavrilova, who just won her first career title at Conneticut on Saturday; 17th seed Elena Vesnina and the ferocious Madison Keys.

If she manages to get past these difficult potential opponents, it's likely that either Kerber or French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko would be waiting for her in the quarter-final. Kerber seemed to have found some confidence at the Wimbledon, where she was ousted by eventual winner Garbine Muguruza, but then had a tough hard court season, with only one win over two tournaments.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, continues to exude self-belief and fearlessness regardless of her opponent or the event. While her high-risk style of tennis may not always pay off, it makes her a potent threat. Her path may cross with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, another ball-basher who could string together a deep run at the US Open. This section of the draw promises plenty of intriguing clashes but Svitolina's solid play could see her survive this loaded quarter.

>First round match to watch out for: Kerber vs Naomi Osaka

>Semi-finalist prediction: Svitolina

>Third quarter

The third quarter is the one that looks the toughest on paper. Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki and Wimbledon champion Muguruza are the two highest-seeded players in this section. It also features seven-time Major champion Venus, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, French Open quarter-finalist Caroline Garcia, Wimbledon semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova, Australian Open semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Washington champion Ekaterina Makarova.

