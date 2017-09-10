US Open 2017 final, Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about watching the US Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson live.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal's quest for a 16th Grand Slam title will lead to a barrage of big serves when he battles South African Kevin Anderson in a conflict of styles at the US Open final on Sunday.

Both men are 31 years old but have little else in common.

Throughout the tournament, Spanish juggernaut Nadal has been playing the devastating brand of all-court tennis that won him a record-extending 10th French Open in June, mixing punishing groundstrokes and pinpoint serving with relentless defence.

Anderson, who will be playing in the first grand slam final of his career, relies heavily on his huge serve, which topped 217 kph during his four-set battle against Pablo Carreno Busta in their semi-final on Friday.

The 6ft 8in World No 32 Anderson will be a big underdog against Nadal, who will contest his 23rd major final.

Nadal will be playing in his fourth US Open final, having won the title in 2010 and 2013.

So, here's all you need to know about watching the US Open men's singles final live:

>When will the US Open men's singles final be played?

The US Open men's singles final is on 10 September (11 September in India).

>What time will live coverage of the US Open men's singles final start?

The live broadcast of the final will start at 1.30 AM IST (Monday).

>How can you watch the US Open men's singles final live?

The final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

>Where can you follow the US Open men's singles final online?

The final will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

