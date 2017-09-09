US Open 2017 final, Madison Keys vs Sloane Stephens: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about watching the women's singles final of US Open 2017 between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

Madison Keys faces Sloane Stephens in the first all-American women's final at the US Open since Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams in the 2002 final. It will be the first Grand Slam title match for both.

15th seed Keys thoroughly dominated CoCo Vandeweghe in a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the semi-finals on Thursday night while Stephens edged seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the semi-finals by taking the last three games.

Consequently, 22-year-old Keys and 24-year-old Stephens, who have been close friends for years, will now fight for the prestigious title.

"You figure out how to separate your friendship from being on the court," Keys said. "Obviously, both of us want to win. I think when we come off the court, we're able to leave what happens there and still have a great friendship off the court."

Both missed the Australian Open in January because of operations " Keys to her left wrist and Stephens to her left foot.

But they've been playing tremendously lately. Keys has won 12 of her last 13 matches while Stephens has won 14 of her last 16.

Keys is known to be the more aggressive of the two but Stephens is one of the best retrievers on the WTA tour.

So, it should make for one nail-biting contest.

>Here's all you need to know about watching the US Open women's singles final live:

>When will the US Open women's singles final be played?

The US Open women's singles final is on 9 September (10 September in India).

>What time will live coverage of the US Open women's singles final start?

The live broadcast of the final will start at 1.30 AM IST (Sunday).

>How can you watch the US Open women's singles final live?

The final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

>Where can you follow the US Open women's singles final online?

The final will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

