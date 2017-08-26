US Open 2017 draw: No Federer vs Nadal final at Flushing Meadows; blockbuster return for Sharapova

There is disappointment in store for tennis fans who were waiting for another final involving Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the US Open, which starts on Monday, August 28.

The tennis giants have been drawn in the same half and are likely to meet in the semi-final.

Nadal is the top seed at the US Open for the first time since 2010, following his return to the top of the ATP rankings earlier this week. The two-time champion will open his campaign at the Flushing Meadows against world number 84 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

More from IBTimes India: Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins gives fitting reply to James Cameron's 'a step backward' comment

After having reached the final of Australian Open and won the French Open this year, Nadal will be among the favourites to go the distance in the upcoming major tournament.

Nadal, though, might face 15th-seed Tomas Berdych as early as in the third round and has a potential quarter-final outing against Cincinnati Masters winner and seventh-seed Grigor Dimitrov.

On the other hand, third-seed Federer, who is eyeing his third Grand Slam title of the year and sixth at Flushing Meadows, will play his first-round match against Frances Tiafoe (world number 71) of the United States.

More from IBTimes India: Violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Tale of an insecure, selfish & dishonest India

The Swiss star though will likely have a tricky encounter in the Round-of-16 against Nick Kyrgios, who ousted Nadal from Cincinnati earlier this month. Federer also has a tough test in the quarter-final, possibly against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

The absence of defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic adds to the two veterans' chances at the major.

View photos rafael nadal, tennis More

Race for world number one spot

More from IBTimes India: Inspired by heist films, 3 thieves break into a Delhi bank but steal only coins; here's why

Notably, Federer and Nadal have met 37 times in the past, but never at the US Open. Their first meeting, a possible semi-final match-up this year, could end up deciding the new world number one as Federer needs a title at US Open to dethrone Nadal from the top spot.

Also in the race is second-seed and world number two Andy Murray, who limped out of Wimbledon with a hip injury. Fit again, the Brit is expected to face Montreal winner and fourth-seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.

Having struggled to find any form in the ongoing year, Murray needs to lift the title at Flushing Meadows if he intends to return to the top spot of ATP Rankings.

Sharapova's return headlines women's singles field

View photos Maria Sharapova, Maria Sharapova French Open wild card, Wimbledon, French Open, Italian Open, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni More

Read More