US Open 2017: Del Potro Knocks Out Roger Federer, Sets up Semis Clash With Rafael Nadal

Del Potro, who defeated Federer in 2009 to win the US Open title, while now be eyeing his second Grand Slam title

New Delhi: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro continued his winning streak against Roger Federer at the US Open after defeating the latter in the quarterfinal match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 28-year-old outplayed Federer 7-5 3-7 7-6(8) 6-4 to make it to the semifinal.

Del Potro will now face Rafael Nadal, who earlier defeated 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-2. With Potro emerging as the winner, all the hopes of Federer-Nadal semifinal have been dashed now.

For the uninitiated, Federer and Nadal have never clashed at the US Open and it was expected that the duo would lock horns this year. However, the fans will have to wait longer for that to happen as Del Potro registered an impressive win over Federer.

The Argentine started promisingly as he clinched the opening set 7-5. However, Federer bounced back to win the subsequent set 6-3 and level the match.

The third set went into the tie breaker, and it was Del Potro who came out as a winner (7-6). He eventually won the fourth set 6-4 to seal the match and advance to last four.

For the 19-time Grand Slam champion, Federer, it was the fourth loss. Otherwise, it has been a highly successful Grand Slam season for him, winning both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.