US Open 2017, Day 4 highlights: From Madison Keys' New York connection to Naomi Osaka's candid pressers

Madison Keys hails from the Midwest but has a close connection with New York thanks to her Christian name given to her by her mother, a huge fan of the movie "Splash," where a mermaid assumes the name of Madison.

Five-time champion Roger Federer survived a second consecutive five-set encounter, beating Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 6-1, 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to reach round three, while Rafael Nadal came from behind to dispatch underdog Taro Daniel of Japan 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. In the women's side, top seed Karolina Pliskova battled to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 second-round victory over American Nicole Gibbs but eight seed Svetlana Kuznetsova was ousted by unseeded Kurumi Nara of Japan.

Take a look at some of the storylines that have making headlines off court at the US Open.

>Mermaid Keys on Madison Avenue

"I was named after the mermaid and I always thought it was really cool there was a street in a big city that had the same name as me. So from then on, I was always, 'I want to go there and get a picture next to it.' Luckily I haven't done that because that's really cheesy," she said.

>Inside the head of Naomi Osaka

Japan's Naomi Osaka has been bringing welcome light relief to post-match news conferences. On Thursday, after reaching the third round, she was asked what she thinks about while preparing for a match.

"Once I was practicing, right, and my whole practice -- you know, there is that commercial that says, 'If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma,' that's all I could think about for the whole practice. I was, like, why do I keep thinking this? Then, like, during the breaks, all I could see was like that commercial where this woman was running in a field. I mean, it was a good practice. It's just my mind wasn't there. Like, I think it was just muscle memory and stuff. That was a weird day."

>Svitolina happy to be very early riser

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the US Open for a third successive year by winning the opening match on Ashe despite the early start.

"It's a big challenge to wake up at 6 or even 5 but I'm really thankful for the opportunity to play on Ashe. Not everybody gets this opportunity," said the Ukrainian after seeing off Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

>Who's saying what

"It's going to be sore."

>-- Shelby Rogers who beat Daria Gavrilova in the longest women's singles match ever played at the tournament -- 3hr 33min -- reflecting on how her body will feel in the morning.

"It feels like I played three and a half hours for nothing."

>-- Gavrilova

"Even if I say I will die from the cramps, they will just look at me and say 'OK, bye-bye.'"

>-- Youzhny, unable to get treatment for cramping in his five-set loss to Federer.

>Stat of the Day

>10 " Sets played by Federer after his 6-1, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Youzhny, the first time he has played two straight five-setters to open a Grand Slam tournament.

