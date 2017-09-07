US Open 2017, Day 10 in quotes and stats: From Rafael Nadal's dating preferences to Pat Cash's Jedi mind trick

There will be no US Open matchup between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal this year. Federer's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak ended with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 quarterfinal loss to Juan Martin del Potro. The result prevented Federer and Nadal from meeting in the semifinals, which would have been their first head-to-head showdown at Flushing Meadows.

On Thursday, the women's semifinals will look decidedly red, white and blue. World No 9 Venus Williams faces unseeded Sloane Stephens in one all-American match-up and with No 15 Madison Keys playing 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe in the second semifinal, the US Open is guaranteed its first final between Americans since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002.

But before all that, let's look at some of the top quotes and numbers from Day 10 of US Open 2017.

>Quotes of the day

"This is like my home court. You make me feel so happy every time I play here and I love your support."@delpotrojuan on the #USOpen crowd. pic.twitter.com/TFyD2rmZhP " US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

"I feel I deserved to win."

" Juan Martin del Potro after beating Roger Federer in four sets.

"I haven't played well. I don't deserve to still be in the tournament."

" Roger Federer after his quarter-final loss.

"I don't want to look like I gonna be his boyfriend."

" Rafael Nadal jokes with reporters over his respect for Roger Federer.

"Maybe it's like some Jedi mind trick. I don't know how he's doing it."

" CoCo Vandeweghe on the impact of coach Pat Cash, the 1987 Wimbledon champion

"He gave me a lesson: 1, 2, and 2."

" Andrey Rublev after winning just five games in his quarter-final against Rafael Nadal

"I just don't care about this. I didn't choose to be at this position where I am now. There are many more Grand Slams to come. I believe I can win one."

" Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Vandeweghe, on losing her world number one ranking

"I feel like wrist surgery is all the rage right now."

" Madison Keys on her battles against injury.

>Stats of the day

2 " Number of Spanish men (Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta) in the semifinals, the first time that's happened at the US Open.

Only five times in the Open Era (since 1968) has a Grand Slam tournament featured four American women's semifinalists. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/pc8Vyr6Jpv

" WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 7, 2017

On Monday after #USOpen: ATP #1 - Nadal🇪🇸 WTA #1 - Muguruza🇪🇸 First time a country has had both since 2003: (Agassi🇺🇸/Serena🇺🇸) " Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 7, 2017

