Give us 'old India' where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians lived for each other: GN Azad

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad raised a debate over violence against minorities and Dalits in 'New India' during Parliament Monsoon Session today. Amid uproar in Parliament, Azad said, "I request you to keep the 'new India' to yourself and give us our 'old India' where there was love, culture. Hindus used to feel the pain when Muslims and Dalits used to get hurt. When something used to get into eyes of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits used to shed tears for them." He further added, "In old India there was no hatred, anger or lynching. New India is one where humans are enemies of each other. You won't be scared of animals in a jungle but you'll be scared of humans in a colony. Give us India where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live for each other."