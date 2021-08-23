US Military Planes Evacuating Afghans Make 'Diving Combat Landings' Amid Fears of Being Shot Down by Taliban

As US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, planed continued the desperate air lift in order to rescue as many people as possible from the Kabul airport.

According to a report in Daily Mail, US military aircrafts are dropping flares and carrying out nosedive combat landings amid fears that Taliban may try to shoot the planes down.

The planes are doing “rapid diving combat landings to beat the threat of a missile attack”, the report said. It also mentioned a video showing a French plane deploying flares on Sunday designed to confuse heat-seeking technology which may have been stolen by the extremists in Afghanistan.

The report comes even as the western security forces exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen Monday at Kabul airport. One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants.

German and American troops “participated in further exchange of fire”, the German army said in a statement.

This was the latest episode in a chaotic operation overseen by the US army that has seen about 30,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, taking effective control of the country.

The Taliban, infamous for an ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law during their initial 1996-2001 rule, have repeatedly vowed a softer version this time.

But terrified Afghans continue to try and flee, overwhelming the operation at Kabul airport and leading to tragic scenes in which at least eight people have died.

The Taliban’s victory ended two decades of war as they took advantage of Biden’s decision to withdraw nearly all US troops from the country.

Biden, who has redeployed thousands back to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuations, has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by August 31.

But with the European Union and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said Sunday he hoped the airlift would not be extended, but said talks were underway to explore that possibility. “There’s discussions going among us and the military about extending,” Biden said.

He acknowledged the tragic scenes at the airport, which have also included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

But he said they were part of the cost of departure. “There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see,” he said.

Biden spoke after the Taliban, who have been holding talks with elders and politicians to set up a government, slammed the evacuation. “America, with all its power and facilities… has failed to bring order to the airport,” Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi said.

“There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport.”

In the streets of the capital, the Taliban have indeed enforced a calm of a kind, with their armed forces patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.

Visually, they have also been looking to stamp their authority, ensuring the tri-coloured national flag is replaced with their white banner.

At a roadside in Kabul at the weekend, young men sold Taliban flags, which bear in black text the Muslim proclamation of faith and the regime’s formal name: “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

“Our goal is to spread the flag of the Islamic Emirate throughout Afghanistan,” said seller Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.

