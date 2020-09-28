US Judge Temporarily Suspends Trump’s TikTok Download Ban

A United States judge on Sunday, 27 September, temporarily suspended the ban ordered by US President Donald Trump’s administration on downloads of Chinese-owned video app TikTok, hours before it was to go into effect.

District Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the Trump administration has called a threat to national security.

Trump had on 14 August asked TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to divest the US operation of the app within 90 days, citing national security reasons. Trump had claimed that TikTok is a threat to national security and has close ties to the Chinese government.

A detailed written opinion of Judge Carl Nichols is expected to release on Monday, 28 September, reported news agency AFP.

On 20 September, Trump had stated that he supports the deal between TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart to create a new company that will assume TikTok's US operations called TikTok Global.

TikTok had sued the United States government on 24 August, accusing it of depriving the platform of due process when President Trump issued an executive order to block it from operating in the country.

(With inputs from AFP)

