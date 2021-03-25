US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Announces Additions to Its Global Board of Directors

New Delhi, Delhi, India & Washington, D.C., United States – Business Wire India The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) today announced that three new business leaders will be inducted into the Washington, DC-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties. The new leaders include the following industry leaders: • Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President and President of Merck’s Global Manufacturing Division • Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies • Dave West, President for Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC) “I look forward to contributing to the laudable work that USISPF is engaged in. As a global leader in healthcare, I am privileged to represent Merck and play a meaningful role in strengthening healthcare collaboration between the United States and India. Together these two countries can help the world tackle current and future global health challenges,” said Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President and President of Merck’s Global Manufacturing Division.

“US-India relationship is the win-win partnership of the 21st century. I look forward to serving on USISPF’s board and leveraging HCL’s expertise to shape India as the global technology innovation hub and building frameworks that will create a better future for citizens in both countries by addressing real, near term issues,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

“Through Cisco’s long-standing commitment to India, we are integral partners in India’s digital transformation process, post-pandemic economic recovery, and innovating for the future. I welcome the opportunity to be a part of USISPF’s board of directors, and working beside other leaders to make the US-India partnership a true model for global innovation,” said Dave West, President for Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC).

Welcoming these additions, USISPF Board Chair John Chambers said,“We welcome these leaders to our board of directors. We need stronger and more diverse coalitions to meet the multiple challenges of today, both on the national security front and spearheading the economic recovery process.” He added, “Sanat’s expertise in healthcare manufacturing and supply chain resiliency will be a crucial voice in the US-India healthcare partnership. With an eye towards the future of US-India ties, we are delighted to have a young leader like Roshni on the board. Her passion for change and India’s transition to produce innovative products is important to USISPF’s mission. Dave’s ability to assist countries leapfrog their digital transformation will be valuable to creating long-term economic and social opportunities in both India and the United States. With this leadership team, the two countries can be closer together than ever before.” About the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum is committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the U.S. and India. Promoting bilateral trade is an important part of our work, but our mission reaches far beyond this. It is about business and government coming together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens.

