US-India partnership will help end COVID-19 pandemic, says Jake Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): US-India strategic partnership will help to end the COVID-19 pandemic, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday (local time).

"I met today with India's Minister Jaishankar. Our people-to-people ties and our values are the foundation of the U.S.-India partnership and will help us end the pandemic, lead on climate, and support a free and open Indo-Pacific," Sullivan tweeted.

The comment comes after he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here and discussed wide-ranging issues including the Indo-Pacific, climate change and Afghanistan.

"Pleased to meet NSA @JakeSullivan46. Wide-ranging discussions including on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. Conveyed appreciation for US solidarity in addressing the Covid challenge. India-US vaccine partnership can make a real difference," Jaishankar tweeted.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to review the strong partnership between the world's largest democracies," the National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House statement.

Horne said further that both the leaders welcomed cooperation in recent weeks that resulted in deliveries of over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies from the US federal and state governments, US companies, and from private citizens across America for the people of India.

"They discussed a range of regional and global issues, and agreed the United States and India should continue working closely together to address common challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

"They agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the U.S.-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, and providing global leadership on climate change," the statement added.

Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary Anthony Blinken, high level officials from Department of Homeland Security, USAID, Department of Energy and National Science a foundation. (ANI)