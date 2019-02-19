US and India committed in strengthening defence cooperation: US Ambassador to India

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that United States and India are committed in strengthening the defence cooperation in line with India's status as a major defence partner. He said, "Defence acquisitions are a key element of deepening our bilateral relations and contributing to a balanced trade relationship." He also added that the year 2018 was a better year in the defence partnership between the two countries as last year the Indian armed forces conducted more military exercises with United States than with any other armed forces in the world.