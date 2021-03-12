US imposes limitation for Huawei's 5G license in America ahead of the Quad meet

After reports suggesting India is going to block China's Huawei; now the United States of America has also imposed 5G license limits on Huawei's suppliers. The Biden administration is making it very clear that it will continue the Trump administration's policy a tough dossier vis a vis China. Huawei is an entirely Chinese company with strong links to the People Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

There is always an apprehension of fear over confidential information could be hacked into by the Chinese via the company which is why Huawei is not going to be used for 5G in the United States of America. Times Now's National Affairs Editor Srinjoy Chowdhury reports.