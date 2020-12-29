US House Of Representatives Overturns Trump’s Defense Bill Veto

The US House of Representatives on Monday, 28 December, have overridden outgoing President Donald Trump’s veto on the $740 billion defense bill.

In a first, the rebuke has happened in the final days of Trump’s presidency. The democratic-led House voted 322 to 87, surpassing the required two-thirds majority, with bipartisan support of 109 Republicans reported AFP. The Senate will vote on the Bill later in the week.

The US Congress had passed the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) on Tuesday, 15 December, by 335 votes to 78 in the House and 84 to 13 in the Senate.

Trump Has Vetoed Nine Bills So Far

However, Trump vetoed the Bill on Wednesday, 23 December, because he opposed a provision in the Bill which would rename military bases that were named after pro-slavery Confederacy generals of the Civil War.

Trump also opposed the Bill because it didn’t repeal an internet free-speech law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which was created 30 years ago to protect social media platforms from being liable for what their users post. This has been the ninth bill Trump has vetoed.

Veto was 'Reckless': Democratic House Speaker

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labelled Trump’s veto as "reckless" and said the Bill would become a law in spite of “dangerous sabotage efforts” by the President. “The President must end his eleventh-hour campaign of chaos and stop using his final moments in office to obstruct bipartisan and bicameral action to protect our military and defend our security,” Pelosi said as quoted by Reuters.

Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat and Chairman of House Armed Services Committee, told The New York Times that the House “reiterated” that “service members and national security are more important than politics”. He also said that the representatives prioritised policy over “legislative nihilism and blind political loyalty”.

