US Goalkeeper Hope Solo Accuses Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter of Sexual Harassment

Meanwhile, Blatter, who removed as FIFA president in 2015 due to a corruption scandal, has denied the accusations.

New Delhi: Hope Solo, US women’s football team goalkeeper, has accused former Fifa president Sepp Blatter of sexual harassment. Solo revealed that the incident took place during the the 2013 Ballon d’Or awards before she went on stage to present an award with him.

In an interview with Portugal newspaper Expresso, The World Cup winner, said: “I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass.”

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused by Team Doctor Larry Nassar More

Meanwhile, Blatter, who removed as FIFA president in 2015 due to a corruption scandal, has denied the accusations. “This allegation is ridiculous,” Blatter’s spokesman was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Solo, who has 202 caps, said after the incident she didn’t meet Blatter again. “I was nervous for the presentation. It was the Ballon d’Or I was presenting. After that, I didn’t see him and that was kind of bad. I didn’t get to tell him directly “don’t ever touch me”. That’s the way I’ve always handled things. Directly,” she said.

Solo, 36, revealed that she has seen such incidents throughout her career and says female players don’t speak out.

“I’ve seen it throughout my entire career. For years, in the past, female players date and end up marrying their college coaches, which obviously a coach should not be doing, especially with a young player,” Solo said.

“I’ve seen it not just with coaches, I’ve seen it with trainers, doctors, and our press officers. I’ve seen it among players in the locker room. I don’t know why more players don’t speak out against it,” she added.