'Us' gets release date in India

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Jordan Peele's horror film "Us", written and directed by him, is scheduled to release across theatres in India on March 29.

Set in the present day, "Us" from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (actor Winston Duke), and their two children (actors Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway.

Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family.

"The idea for this movie came from a deep-seated fear in doppelgangers," Peele said in a statement.

"I love doppelganger mythologies and the movies that have dealt with them, and I wanted to make my offering to that pantheon of 'evil-double' films. I was drawn to this idea that we are our own worst enemy.

"That's something we all know intrinsically, but it's a truth we tend to bury. We blame the outsider, we blame 'the other'. In this movie, the monster has our faces."

