US forces aiding IS in Afghanistan, says Hamid Karzai

Kabul, Oct 8 (IANS) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said that the Islamic State has emerged in Afghanistan in the past three to four years under the watch of US military and intelligence agencies.

In an interview with Russia Today in London, Karzai said he has more than suspicions that US bases in Afghanistan are used to aid the IS. "I get daily reports by the Afghan people that unmarked military helicopters supply the IS in many parts of Afghanistan," he claimed.

Karzai said that from 9/11 until today, there is more extremism in Afghanistan, despite spending billions of dollars.

He stated that the Afghan people ask that if the US came to Afghanistan to defeat extremism, "why do we have more of it today".

"We don't want our country to be bombed with huge, destructive weapons. We want peace," said Karzai, adding that the use of MOAB (mother of all bombs) by the US forces was an indication to North Korea to show off US power, but it was an atrocity on the Afghan people.

On April 13 this year the US dropped one of its largest non-nuclear bombs on a tunnel complex reportedly used by the IS in eastern Afghanistan. It was the first time such a weapon had been used in battle.

"Military action, especially by foreign forces, will not bring peace. Afghans need to evolve a consensus to reach out to everybody, including 'sons of the soil' Taliban, to seek a settlement," he suggested.

The former President said the US needs to become a cooperative partner in the region, including with China, Russia, Pakistan and India, to bring peace.

With regards to Pakistan, Karzai said they have to live together with Pakistan. He said there are two strong contrasts in their relationship with Pakistan: "Pakistani people welcomed us when we became refugees. But they also did the horrible activity of supporting the Mujahideen (against Soviets) which weakened our society."

Karzai said he hopes the new US policy for the region sees that Pakistan was used by the US against its neighbour for an inhumane purpose. He said they want to join hands with Pakistan to "salvage us from this deep conspiracy".

--IANS

ahm/vd